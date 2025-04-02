Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $20.80 Average PT from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Lunin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,625. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

