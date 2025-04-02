Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
