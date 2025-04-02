Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

