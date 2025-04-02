Cannell & Spears LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,964,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AES by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 553,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

