Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The stock has a market cap of $820.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.53 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.