Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.