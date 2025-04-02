Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 5,329.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of OFSTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 13,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,913. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

