Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 5,329.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
Shares of OFSTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. 13,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,913. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
About Carbon Streaming
