CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of CCLDO stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.
About CareCloud
