CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CCLDO stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

