Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $440.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $306.45 and a 12-month high of $445.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.96 and a 200-day moving average of $403.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $45,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

