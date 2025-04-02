Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Up 14% – Should You Buy?

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04). 275,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 274,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.67, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.98.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc is a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and sale of breakthrough cannabis-based medicines. Its primary focus is on improving quality of life for chronic pain sufferers, as well as exploring the potential of cannabis-based medicines for other conditions such as autism.
