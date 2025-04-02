Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.7 days.

CPWHF stock remained flat at $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

