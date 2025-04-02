Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CQP opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.18.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.77%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

