Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

