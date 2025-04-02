China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,613,100 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 11,334,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,058.9 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of China Feihe stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. China Feihe has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.94.
About China Feihe
