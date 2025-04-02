CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 16,587 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89,126 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Several analysts have commented on HASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

