CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 23,241 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,028,000 after buying an additional 1,139,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,906,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

