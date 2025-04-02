CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

