Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $10.07 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,374 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,452,000 after purchasing an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

