Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,931 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Encompass Health worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,817,000 after acquiring an additional 138,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,410,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Encompass Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 117,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,418,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

EHC stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

