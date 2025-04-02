Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 206,011 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206,011 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

