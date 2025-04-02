Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

