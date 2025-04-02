Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02), with a volume of 953854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).
Cizzle Biotechnology Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2,204.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84.
Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile
Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.
