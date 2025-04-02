Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,965,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,857,000 after purchasing an additional 151,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 667.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. This trade represents a 5.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.41. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.