Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $37.10 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $37,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,300.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

