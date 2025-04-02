Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $40.04 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,601 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.41% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $40,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 639,848 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,918,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

