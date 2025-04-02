Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $40.98 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.74% of GATX worth $40,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $55,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GATX by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GATX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,391,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

