Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.91. 80,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,822. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

