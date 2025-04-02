CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.
CloudCoCo Group Price Performance
LON CLCO opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £662,542.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. CloudCoCo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
CloudCoCo Group Company Profile
