CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Releases Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.
CloudCoCo Group Stock Performance
LON CLCO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 200,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £648,139.14, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19. CloudCoCo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
CloudCoCo Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CloudCoCo Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CloudCoCo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCoCo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.