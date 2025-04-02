CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Releases Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.

CloudCoCo Group Stock Performance

LON CLCO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.09 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 200,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £648,139.14, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19. CloudCoCo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

CloudCoCo Group Company Profile

Cloudcoco specialise in managed IT services and are one of the UK’s leading experts for IT support services. We’re based in the UK with our main offices in Leeds and Warrington operating as one of the best IT support companies in the UK. We are fanatically passionate about our 24×7 managed IT support, and are a leading IT service provider.

