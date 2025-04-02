Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Distribute — Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RNP opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

