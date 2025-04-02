Columbia Asset Management Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,643 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,929,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,245,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.8 %

SONY stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

