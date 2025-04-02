Columbia Asset Management Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

