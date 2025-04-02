Columbia Asset Management Sells 2,568 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 1.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

