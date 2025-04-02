Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Comcast stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

