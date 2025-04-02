Contrasting BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III $38.59 million 19.39 N/A N/A N/A John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund $142.41 million 4.71 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III 0 0 0 0 0.00 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. was formed in April 13, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

