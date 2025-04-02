Contrasting Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HealthEquity and Iota Communications”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $1.20 billion 6.39 $55.71 million $1.09 81.26 Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 1 10 1 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthEquity and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

HealthEquity presently has a consensus price target of $112.58, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 8.41% 9.70% 6.08% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Iota Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

