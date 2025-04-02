Corcel (LON:CRCL) Releases Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Corcel Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CRCL remained flat at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,745,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,591,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,018.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. Corcel has a one year low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
About Corcel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corcel
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.