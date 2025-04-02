Corcel (LON:CRCL) Releases Earnings Results

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Corcel Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRCL remained flat at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,745,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,591,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,018.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. Corcel has a one year low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

