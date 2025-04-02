Cormark Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 410,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,732 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 170,257 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,874,000 after buying an additional 9,166,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 117,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

