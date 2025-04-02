Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY remained flat at $2.12 on Wednesday. 91,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Insider Transactions at Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Laura A. Defelice acquired 56,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $120,986.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,970.89. The trade was a 576.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.