Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DHY remained flat at $2.12 on Wednesday. 91,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
