Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $22.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.1% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,387,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,339,000. Finally, Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $563.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $580.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $589.88 and a 200 day moving average of $589.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

