Creekmur Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

