Creekmur Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

NYSEARCA JULM opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – July (JULM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in July JULM was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

