Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
CRMLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Critical Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.65.
Critical Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Metals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.