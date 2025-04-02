Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

CRMLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Critical Metals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.65.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. operates as a mining exploration and development company. It owns interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, Austria. Critical Metals Corp. is based in New York, New York. Critical Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited.

