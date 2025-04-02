Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Issues Earnings Results

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.75) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Critical Metals had a negative net margin of 5,636.57% and a negative return on equity of 130.81%.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
LON CRTM opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £608,192.00, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.48. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.80 ($0.11).
Critical Metals Company Profile
