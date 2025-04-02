CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $362.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 710.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.