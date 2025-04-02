Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 295,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,280. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.