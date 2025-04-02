Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 295,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,280. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

