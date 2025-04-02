Cynosure Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 237.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,740 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 328.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

