Cynosure Group LLC Has $52.52 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 7.8% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $52,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $363.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

