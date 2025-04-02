Cynosure Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 74,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

REM opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $648.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

