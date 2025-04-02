Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daihen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIPF remained flat at C$51.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.55. Daihen has a 52 week low of C$51.55 and a 52 week high of C$51.55.

About Daihen

DAIHEN Corporation manufactures and sells transformers, welding machines, and industrial and clean transport robots. The company operates through Power Equipment Business, Welding & Mechatronics Business, Semiconductor-related Equipment Business, and Others segments. It offers transformers, power distribution equipment, power distribution equipment, solar inverters, and others; and welding/cutting machines, such as CO2/MAG, TIG, MIG, DC/AC, plasma welding and cutting, submerged arc, and resistance welding machines, as well as welding and cutting torches, peripheral devices for welding, thermal spray machines, and welding accessories.

